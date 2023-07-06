Minister For Sport Wishes Team Gibraltar All The Best For The Natwest International Island Games XIX

Written on 06 July 2023 .

The Natwest International Island Games return after a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Host island Guernsey will be welcoming over 3000 athletes and officials for the weeklong event that kicks off with the traditional Opening Ceremony on Saturday 8th July at Seafront, St Peter Port.

Gibraltar who was the last host in 2019 with what was a truly memorable week of competition will once again be represented by seventy-three athletes and accompanying members that include sports officials, physios, media and delegates. These athletes will be competing in Athletics, Badminton, Cycling, Shooting (Pistol and Clay), Sailing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis and Triathlon.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares who will be present for the Opening Ceremony has said:“The return ofthe Island Games marks an important point as itis the restart ofthis great event since the 2019 Games were hosted in Gibraltar. TheGames are a fantastic platform for many young athletes and their importance cannot be underestimated. Our athletes will, as always, represent us with pride. I can only hope that their hard work and perseverance is rewarded, and they attain the targets they have set for themselves. As usual, it will be a great honour for me to support our team as the march out in the Opening Ceremony.”





