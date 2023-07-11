Gibraltarian Boxers In San Roque Event - Buttigieg and Montegriffo Brothers Win

Written on 11 July 2023 .

On Saturday, Gibraltarian boxer Tyrone Buttigieg made his second professional fight. Buttigieg was the main event of a 10 bout boxing show (8 amateur and 2 professional). The event took place at a sold out Casino Admiral in San Roque, with the vast majority of the supporters coming from Gibraltar.

Buttigieg’s opponent - an Italian who’s currently living in Spain - was a former runner up Spanish kick boxing champion although, of course, Saturday’s fight was boxing.



Buttigieg won the bout with a verdict of 60-54 in his favour with all rounds scored in his favour.



Gibraltarian brothers Kriss and Evan Montegriffo also participated, both showing their power, giving exciting performances and winning their respective bouts inside the distance.



Another Gibraltarian, Wayne Freeth, also boxed with a good performance, losing on what many thought was a controversial decision against the Gib boxer.



Pic below: The Montegriffo brothers with their coach Karl Sciortino in the middle.

Other pics: Buttigieg in action. (Courtesy Neil Wilson)