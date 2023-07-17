Minister For Sport Congratulates The Gibraltar Netball Association On The Announcement Of The Dates For The Netball World Youth Cup 2025

Written on 17 July 2023 .

Following the recent announcement by World Netball regarding the dates for the NWYC 2025 to be held in Gibraltar in September 2025 the Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares has congratulated the Gibraltar Netball Association (GNA).

“When GNA President Moira Gomez approached me with the opportunity to bid for the World Cup I jumped at the chance to try and attract another major, world-class event to Gibraltar. The GNA together with the GSLA worked extremely hard to develop what ended being a successful bid.

The announcement of the dates now cements the reality that the event is actually happening. The hard work has already started with an organising committee and strategic executive board coming together to start getting the wheels in motion.

I congratulate the GNA and their committee for making this a reality and thank those on the organising committee and strategic board for giving up of their valuable time to form part of what is a fantastic team where I know they are already working alongside my great team at the GSLA.

“A final word for World Netball also. Gibraltar in its entirety is grateful for the faith shown in the GNA and all of us in general. Rest assured that the confidence that has been vested in Gibraltar will be repaid with a well-run competition that will live long in the memory.”





