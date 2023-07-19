Junior National Basketball Squads Away In European Competitions

Written on 19 July 2023 .

GABBA’s national junior representative squads will be participating in FIBA European C Division Championships this summer.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Both girls and boys Under 16 squads have already arrived at their host cities to take part in these championships.

The Under 16 girls will be participating in the C Division Championships to be held in Andorra la Vella, Andorra from the 18th to the 23rd July. They will face tough opposition in Armenia, Georgia and Malta with group placings dictating crossovers.

The Under 16 Boys are in Prishtina, Kosovo from the 19th to 27th July where they have been placed in Group A together with Andorra, Kosovo and Malta.

Finally, later on this month the U18 Boys will be travelling to Baku, Azerbaijan where they will be participating in their own C Division Championships. The group stages will see them play Andorra, Luxembourg, San Marino and Monaco.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares has wished the teams well and said: “The tournaments are a culmination of a long season of hard work and dedication. I am sure that the squads are well prepared and will give it their all on the European stage. Best of Gibraltarian luck to them all!”





