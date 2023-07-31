Minister For Sport Sends His Congratulations To The Gibraltar Hockey Association

Written on 31 July 2023 .

The Minister of Sport, Steven Linares, has congratulated the Gibraltar Hockey Association, on both their Women’s and Men’s national teams performances, in their respective tournaments.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Both teams competed in the EuroHockey III international tournaments which took place last week in Croatia and Poland.

The Women’s Team played their first ever historic official EuroHockey Tournament as a national side. Both teams secured a third placing obtaining a bronze medal in their respective tournaments.

Further congratulations go towards the teams respective Goalkeepers. Izzy Edwards and Joe Borg were nominated and received an award for being recognised as the Best Goalkeepers in each of their tournaments.





