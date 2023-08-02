  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

No Government Has Ever Done More For Athletes And Sports People With Disabilities Says Government

Written on .

Following the recent article by the Gibraltar Disability Society, the Minister for Sport/GSLA have issued a response to reassure service users and their families and carers of "this Government’s commitment to Parasports and excellent service provision of accessible facilities".

A statement from the Government follows below: 

The Gibraltar Parasports Association (GPA) submitted an application to the GSLA to purchase  multi-sports wheelchairs via their annual application process. This bid was reviewed by the  Gibraltar Sports Advisory Council (GSAC) - as is the case for all other sports bids for new  equipment - and has been approved. A donation from the Peter J Isola Foundation kindly  contributed funds equivalent to 2-3 wheelchairs, whilst the remaining (10-11) will be funded by  the Government via the GPA’s application to GSAC. 

The GSLA, in conjunction with the GPA, held training workshops for Summer Sports Leaders both  in the Sports Train and the Stay & Play initiatives, with a view of incorporating wheelchair sports  to the Summer Sports Programme. A taster session at the beginning of July was successful and  enjoyed by all. 

At the Accessible Pool, some pieces of mobility equipment have been successfully repaired whilst  others are awaiting the arrival of spare parts or total replacements from abroad. Unfortunately,  some equipment has faced delays due to factors affecting global supply that are outside the  Government’s control. 

Additionally, the roof of the pool experienced an electrical fault that again required specialist  spares to be ordered from abroad. However, efforts have been made to allow for 50% of the roof  to open during the warm summer months as a temporary, albeit partial, solution. As a further  measure to counter the summer heat, staff ensure that all surrounding doors are kept open and  the heating system for pool water is switched off. 

The Ministry of Sport and the GSLA are committed to the continuous enhancement of sporting  provisions for individuals with disabilities. The GSLA has employed administrative staff whose 

 

main role is to further Parasports in Gibraltar as a matter of Government policy, liaising with  professionals on the field to give opportunities to ALL to reach their maximum potential. The GSLA is in the process of reaching out to the Gibraltar Football Association with a view to  introduce the Paralympic Sport of Cerebral Palsy Football. Other associations have also been  engaged, including the Rugby Association and Basketball Association, with the aim to establish  Wheelchair Rugby and Wheelchair Basketball respectively. 

The annual Stay & Play Programme provides sports and leisure activities through different  initiatives, with numerous venues offering access to wide range of sporting pursuits. Adaptations  to sports are at the forefront of their planning in order to ensure accessibility for all.  

Furthermore, a collaboration with teachers from St Martin’s School has facilitated integration into  the ‘Sports Train’ in order to continue the work done with their ‘Outreach’ Programme. The GSLA  enjoys a working partnership with PossAbilities, which this summer for the first time has facilitated  the integration of LSF children in to the Sports Train initiative. The extra support offered has  ensured that a total of 30 LSF students have enjoyed the activities on offer so far this summer. 

The Stay & Play Wing at the Boathouse, located at the Bayside Sports Complex, continues to  provide a specialist facility throughout the day (including outside of the GSLA’s Stay and Play  Programme) for children with disabilities to use. The Care Agency have also been offered office  facilities at the Boathouse in order to maximise the use of the Stay & Play Wing for their service  users to enjoy throughout the year. 

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares, said: ‘This GSLP/Liberal Government has never  left any stone unturned to give opportunities to all, including in the field of Parasports, as a matter  of policy. There is always more that can and will be done, and I would like to reassure the Gibraltar  Disability Society and the whole of the community of this Government’s continued commitment  to Parasports in Gibraltar. 

‘Not only have we supported Parasports recently, but also invested in facilities as soon as we came  into government, such as the magnificent extensions at the Boathouse area for the Stay and Play.  What we inherited in 2011 was a pitiful area in the boathouse which we considered not fit for  purpose. By stark contrast, these facilities are now used for Stay and Play during the summer and  are available all though the year. 

‘This Government is proud to have had the vision of building a sport complex for Special Olympics  Gibraltar, which is being used by the global Special Olympics organisation an example of the  concept of inclusion. 

‘People forget the lack of provision for people with disabilities in 2011. No Government of  Gibraltar has ever done more for athletes and sportspeople with disabilities. We will constantly  continue to develop more and advance more in this field as we do in all sports because we strongly  believe in the value of sports as a catalyst to improve the lives of all.’  



share with Whatsapp