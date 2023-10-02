8 Intrepid Cyclists Have Embarked On A Gruelling 800-Mile Rock To Rock Challenge

Written on 02 October 2023 .

To raise awareness and vital funds to support the work Launchpad provides to homeless veterans, a team of 8 intrepid cyclists have embarked on a gruelling 800-mile Rock to Rock challenge in 12 days.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Starting their journey off from Rock in Cornwall and heading all the way to the Rock of Gibraltar, the team crossed the finish line at Europa Point.

The group of 8 includes serving military personnel, veterans and civilians raising money for the charity which provides vital accommodation and targeted support to Armed Forces veterans experiencing homelessness.

Royal Navy Reservist and Launchpad’s Business Development Manager Gary Perriton said:

“The guys have been amazing, and we are very grateful for everyone’s support. It’s certainly been a challenge, starting off in monsoon conditions in Cornwall to cycling in 36-degree heat, big climbs, long days in the saddle through mainland Spain. We managed a few niggling injuries throughout, but we’ve done what we set out to achieve which is to raise awareness of Launchpad and the great work they do to support homeless veterans.”

Gary is the wheels behind the cycle event, and in 2021 participated in a 650 miles solo cycle in an 11-day cycle across the entire Welsh coastline to raise awareness and funds for Launchpad.

Launchpad with the assistance of specialist providers, helps homeless veterans stabilise their lives and make a successful transition from military to civilian life. The charity accommodates up to 101 veterans across three houses in Newcastle, Liverpool, and Durham. Since 2013, the charity has supported over 635 homeless veterans.

To donate, please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/rock2rockcycle





