Gibraltarian Boxers In San Roque Event - Buttigieg Wins Third Fight

Written on 10 October 2023 .

This past Saturday, Gibraltarian boxer Tyrone Buttigieg triumphed in his third professional fight against what he calls a “very tough, had hitting and experienced guy.”

The event, which took place at the Casino Admiral San Roque was packed with over 300 Gibraltarian fans from a 350 capacity.

Tyrone managed to dominate most of the fight except the 4th round, landing many more shots than his opponent did throughout the fight, especially with his lead hand.

Tyrone said: “My opponent was constantly waiting for me to attack so he could catch me coming in.In the end I worked myself towards a points victory, having most of the fight under control with just a few rocky moments.” Three other Gibraltarians also boxed: first up was Wayne Freeth who had the bout stopped in his opponent’s favour, losing by RSC (referee stops contest) but many would argue the stoppage was premature. Then it was Evan Montegriffo who was not given the decision though most people believe the decision was controversial. Next up was brother Kriss Montegriffo against a very big strong opponent, with Kriss just edging his opponent to take away a split decision victory. Finally it was Tyrone’s turn to go out as the head liner and close the event as the only professional bout of the night.

Pics courtesy Neil Wilson