Justin Hewitt Runner Up In International Mediterranean Darts Open

Written on 27 November 2023 .

Last night Justin Hewitt placed as runner up in the Sunborn International Mediterranean Darts Open.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

The calibre of the 128 players worldwide was notably high, featuring professional darts players such as Andy Bolton and Max Hopp, former professionals like Steve Brown and John Brown, WDF World Cup semi-finalist Carles Arola, former Gibraltar Darts Open winners, and former Youth World Champion Leighton Bennett, alongside local darts players. One of Justin's standout performances last night was in the last 16, where he defeated Leighton Bennett with a 90 average. Congratulations to the well-deserved event winner, Jaime Nunez, who demonstrated exceptional skill. In total, Justin achieved: - 57 scores over 100 - 22 scores of 140 - 8 scores of 180 Once again, Justin has proudly represented Gibraltar, flying the flag high and making Gibraltar proud.