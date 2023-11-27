Historic Partnership For Gibraltar As Women's National Team Travel To St. George's Park

Written on 27 November 2023 .

The Gibraltar Women’s National Team is traveling to the UK to undertake an intense training camp at St. George’s Park, the English FA’s National Football Centre.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

This significant development is a direct result of a newly established partnership between the Gibraltar FA and the English FA, as mentioned by the Gibraltar FA President earlier on this year.

The initiative will contribute greatly to the continued development of Women’s Football in Gibraltar and will see our Women’s National Team take part in a rigorous training programme at the World Class training centre, before taking to the field against Wolverhampton Wanderers Women and a Women's Super League Team in behind closed doors matches.

Women’s Football Development Officer, Arianne Risso, said:

“We’ve seen an increase in popularity of women’s/girl’s football in Gibraltar already, and training camps like this will only help continue this development, both at a local level and for our National Team. I am very excited for the girls being given this opportunity, to not only train at top-class facilities, but to also be able to test themselves against strong opposition, they’ve earned it.”

In a further boost to their experience, the squad will have the privilege of observing an England Women’s training session at St. George’s Park, offering them a unique insight as the Lionesses prepare for their upcoming international fixtures against the Netherlands and Scotland.

The training camp will close with a visit to Wembley Stadium, where the squad and staff will witness the highly anticipated England vs Netherlands match.

Gibraltar Women’s Football Development Manager and current Head Coach, Scott Wiseman, said:

“It's a fantastic opportunity for our young squad to have this experience and exposure to top level international facilities and high-calibre opposition. Having these opportunities available to us will only help encourage the younger generation of Gibraltarian girls to play for the National Team”.

The training camp at St. George’s Park marks the next step in the development of Women’s Football in Gibraltar and is the first of many still-to-come collaborations between the Gibraltar FA and the English Football Association.