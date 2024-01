Minister For Sport Sends His Congratulations To Athlete Kim Baglietto

Written on 30 January 2024 .

The Minister for Sport has congratulated Kim Baglietto for achieving a remarkable run at the Sevilla Half Marathon this weekend.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: “Kim has definitely done Gibraltar proud by breaking yet another women’s national record at the excellent time of 1 hour 19 minutes and 43 seconds. Well done!”