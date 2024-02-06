Gibraltar Hosts International Backgammon Event

Written on 06 February 2024 .

The 7th Gibraltar Backgammon Championship was held at the Sunborn ending last Sunday.

A statement follows below:

The 5-day event saw around 130 players from 27 countries convening in Gibraltar for what has become one of the most popular competitions in Europe. Over £75,000 in prize money was handed out making Gibraltar a major international competition.

The winner of the main event (the Masters category) was Tobias Hellwag from Germany who beat Boghiu Soren from Romania in a thrilling and closely fought final.

Tobias is a well known world class player who also won the event in Gibraltar in 2017.

Gibraltar was represented by 15 players. Notable successes were Nadine Chipolina who won the Ladies event and Gilbert Licudi who won the GIB Challenge.

David Frier made it to the semi-final of the Seniors event and, partnering with Gilbert Licudi, also got to the semi-final of the very competitive Doubles category.

Gilbert Licudi was awarded a special prize as best local player and was presented with the Mario Fabri cup in honour of the late Mario Fabri, a keen player in the Gibraltar backgammon community who tragically passed away at a young age.

The organisers wish to thank all of the sponsors who have made this event possible as well as the tournament director and his staff for a very well run competition.





