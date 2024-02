College 501 Top Of Gibraltar Darts Association League

College 501 is currently leading the Gibraltar Darts Association League.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

They've triumphed in all their matches so far, with 11 more to go. The team, captained by David Francis, features Dylan Duo Snr, Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano, Sean Negrette, Roy Asquez, Dylan Duo Jnr, Takahashi Shimitzu, Brad Bayliss, Joseph Borge, Liam Santos, Oscar Lopez, Shane Martinez, and Justin Ghio.