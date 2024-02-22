Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Gibraltar Unveils Official Brand And Logo

Written on 22 February 2024 .

Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Gibraltar has unveiled the fficial branding and logo of next year’s World Youth Cup.

A statement follows below:

The excitement for the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 (NWYC2025) escalates as World Netball and the NWYC2025 Local Organising Committee (LOC), alongside the hosts Gibraltar Netball, reveal the official brand and logo for the pinnacle World Netball competition for emerging athletes aged 21 and under, which will take place from the 19th-28th September 2025.

The brand for the NWYC2025 uniquely embodies the essence of the territory situated on the southern top of the Iberian Peninsula in Europe, with the letter 'R' in the typography mirroring the iconic Rock of Gibraltar when viewed from the north.

The graphic patterns, inspired by Gibraltar's sky, rock, and sea, add depth and local symbolism to the brand, enriching the visual narrative of the event with the natural beauty of the host country.

Speaking at the launch Gibraltar Netball President, Moira Gomez said: "We are thrilled to unveil the brand and logo for the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Gibraltar, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards hosting an unforgettable event,

"As we prepare to welcome teams and fans from around the world, this emblem serves as a beacon of inspiration, uniting us all in the celebration of youth, athleticism, and empowerment."

World Netball Board Director for Europe, Lyn Carpenter, added: “Gibraltar is in a very unique and special position - this will be the first Netball World Youth Cup since 2017, because our 2021 edition was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

“Netball has grown so much since 2017, with the Netball World Cup held in Cape Town South Africa last year delivering the most successful sponsorship programme to date and our broadcast and communications reaching more people than ever before…

“This is Gibraltar’s time to show our Netball Family around the world that this growth was just the beginning.”

In a bid to bring the event to more people than ever before World Netball has this cycle made the Netball World Cup social media channels the home of the NWYC too, bringing its two pinnacle events together.



