Royal Gibraltar Regiment Success At The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Written on 23 February 2024 .

There was more sporting success this week in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) as two members of the Regiment travelled over to the Combat Centre in Aldershot, UK to take part in the British Army Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships 2024.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The championships, which took place on Wednesday 21st Feb, had a record breaking attendance with more than 120+ people competing from white to black belt. Jiu-Jitsu is a highly competitive combat sport; it applies the takedowns and throws from wrestling and judo and combines them with an extraordinarily complex system where each opponent looks to submit the other.

Competing for the RG was Warrant Office Class 2 Darren Hunt of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps and Corporal (Cpl) Mathew Hall from the RG’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal department.

Noting that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is the largest and most popular martial art in the Army and Defence, this was the first time the RG have been represented at the sport and yet this did not stop Cpl Hall who brought home a bronze medal.

Speaking to Cpl Hall after the event, he said: “We are excited to grow this sport within the Regiment and are looking to develop more new talent so that we can be successful again in the future.”