EA FC Esports Tournament At Boyds

64 players will come together to compete against each other in a one-game knockout tournament set to take place on 2nd March at the iconic Boyds, kicking off at 10am. By the end of the day, Gibraltar will not only have it's Champion, but also the player who will represent Gibraltar at the UEFA eEURO 2024 tournament.

The event will be overseen and commentary given by Gibraltar and Commonwealth eFootball player Dean Penfold (currently ranked in the Top 200 in the world for eFootball).

The winner will take home a £400 voucher for Vijay/Euphoria and the runner up a £200 voucher.

Gaming enthusiasts and football fans alike can join the action by attending the event to cheer on their friends and family, along with enjoying the event itself as a spectator. Esports Tournaments are one of the fastest growing entertainment events in the world. Witness the drama unfold as players showcase their skills, strategies and mastery of the virtual football pitch.