Europe Netball U17 Championship and Challenge Event Kicks off today in Gibraltar

Written on 07 March 2024 .

The highly anticipated Europe Netball U17 event begins today 7th March at 6 pm, marking the start of an exhilarating four-day netball extravaganza that will continue until Sunday 10th March. This tournament is especially significant as it serves as a precursor and test event for the Netball World Youth Cup scheduled for September 2025.

The championship section of the tournament will feature a fierce competition among five countries: England, Scotland, Wales, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Ireland. Each team is set to display the young talent that makes them contenders for the title, promising netball fans a series of thrilling matches.

Simultaneously, the challenge section will see teams from Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, Switzerland, Israel, and the host country, Gibraltar, battling it out on the court. This segment of the tournament offers a unique platform for emerging teams to demonstrate their skills and compete at an elevated level.

As Gibraltar prepares to host the Netball World Youth Cup next year, this U17 event will function as a critical test, allowing organisers to refine various operational aspects, including the enhancement of security measures at the venues. The success of this weekend's tournament will pave the way for a seamless and secure experience for all attendees of the World Youth Cup.

Fans wishing to support their teams and witness the future stars of netball can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticket portal at buytickets.gi. Tickets are available for all matches from the opening day through to the finals on Sunday.

For more information on the tournament schedule, teams, and ticket availability, please contact the event organisers directly through the provided channels.