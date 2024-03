Ethan Pulham Shines At Adult Andalusia Open

Written on 08 March 2024 .

Ethan Pulham, reached the final of the adults' Andalusia Open.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

The youngster made a significant impression in this tournament. Additionally, both Nico Bado and Ethan Pulham reached the semi final of the adults' pairs events, despite their combined age of 29, with Nico being 14 years old and Pulham 15.