Minister Bruzon Sends Best Wishes To Nico Bado

Written on 08 March 2024 .

Minister Bruzon sends his best wishes to Nico Bado, who is embarking on the 2024 JDC Advanced Tour.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Nico will be travelling to Coventry, UK, this weekend for the first four events, which are scheduled to be held between the 9th and 10th March. The tour will be live streamed on the JDC channel.

Nico earned one of the four tour cards in last season’s foundation tour, which had over 250 participants.

Minister for Sport, the Hon. Leslie Bruzon, said: “I would like to extend Gibraltar’s best wishes to Nico for the forthcoming events. Nico will be competing against the top 32 players from across the globe between March and June. Having spoken to Nico, I know that he will, as always, do us proud and above all is aiming to grow as a player and enjoy the experience.”





