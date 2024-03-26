Gibraltar To Host Fixtures Featuring Visiting Teams From Canceled Iber Cup Tournament

The Gibraltar FA have announced, with the assistance of the Government of Gibraltar, matches featuring visiting teams from the cancelled Iber Cup tournament on the Costa del Sol will take place in Gibraltar today.

In the middle of a busy Senior Men’s international window, that sees Gibraltar’s U21 National team take on Georgia this afternoon, at the Victoria Stadium at 2pm, the teams who have travelled to the area expecting to compete in the Iber Cup will now play matches concurrently on Pitch 2, throughout the day, along with Lathbury Barracks Sports Complex and on Pitch 1 after the UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier.

Several of Gibraltar’s youth teams from cubs including Europa Point, Mons Calpe, Lincoln Red Imps and FCB Magpies will take on the travelling teams from Brazil, Australia and a Campo De Gibraltar select.

The Gibraltar FA would like to express its gratitude to HMGoG for assisting with the organisation and logistics of these matches, without which this would not have been possible.





