Europa Academy Team Up With Malaga CF Academy

Written on 19 April 2024 .

Europa Academy teamed up with Malaga CF Academy on Tuesday for a training session.

A statement from Europa FC follows below:

The session delivered by top flight coaches from Malaga CF Academy, Juan Funes and Francisco Bravo, was held exclusively for Europa’s academy players and coaches.

Our talented youth ranging from U8 to U14 showcased their skills as they learned about topics such as exploiting spaces, dealing with overloads, passing and individual defending.

Meanwhile our coaches were able to participate and learn new coaching techniques.

Huge thanks to our sponsors, the GFA and Malaga CF, for making this collaboration possible!