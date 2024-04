Justin Hewitt Clinches Gibraltar Darts Association Strongbow Ranking 5 Title

Written on 22 April 2024 .

Justin Hewitt secured the Gibraltar Darts Association Strongbow Ranking Number 5 title.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

Justin played brilliantly all night, beating Dayle Ramirez in the quarterfinals, Nico Bado in the semifinals, and his teammate Craig Galliano in the final, managing an 89 average. Congratulations to Justin on his victory, and commiserations to Craig.