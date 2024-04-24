Minister For Sport Congratulates Gibraltar Women’s National Cricket Team

Written on 24 April 2024 .

The Gibraltar Women’s National Cricket Team took on their counterparts from Estonia in a three match series held last weekend at the Europa Sports Complex.

A statemenet from the Government follows below:

It was the squad’s first ever participation in International T20 matches following their T10 games early last year.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, has congratulated the squad and coaches for their three consecutive victories: “Following on from their success last year,theWomen’s National Team completed three comprehensive and convincing wins against a strong Estonian side. It is another important milestone in the development of women’s cricket on the Rock. Their continued progress will hopefully provide a platform for more girls to take up the sport. Well done!”





Photo credit group image: Rough & Ready Media, Neil Wilson, Black and Burst Photography