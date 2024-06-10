Tyrone Buttigieg Wins In San Roque

Gibraltarian boxer Tyrone Buttigieg won his sold out eight round fight in the Casino Admiral in San Roque, his fifth successive win. His Colombian opponent was very experienced with around 120 amateur bouts and 38 pro fights.

Tyrone said: “He definitely gave me a challenge - it was an entertaining fight for the crowd. I won by a points decision of 79-73.” Tyrone is now in title contention having beaten two opponents with positive records and having done an 8 rounder.

Tyrone continued: “My team will now look at what options are available for me to contest some sort of intermediate or minor title with one of the mayor international governing bodies by before the end of year.”

Local boxers Wayne Freeth and Daryl Vassallo Jnr., who also box out of Don Príncipe boxing club, won their respective bouts.

Wayne Freeth’s contest was for the semi finals of the Andalusian championships, and he has now progressed to the finals. Daryl Vassallo Jnr. contested his quarter finals of the Andalusian championships and has progressed to the semi finals.

Pics by Neil Wilson