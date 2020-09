Gibtelecom Unveils Plans For 1Gb Fibre Broadband Across Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2020 .

Gibtelecom has today unveiled the next generation in fibre technology and launched its Gigabit Gibraltar plan, bringing hyperfast connectivity to everyone, Gibraltar-wide, by the end of 2022.

Gibtelecom’s new 1Gb fibre broadband is already available to over 2000 homes across 13 large residential estates following infrastructure works conducted over the last few years.

At the moment, the company will offer two packages: 1Gb for £65 per month and £500Mb for £50 but bundles combining mobile and TV packages are set to be announced soon.

Gibtelecom’s Chief Executive, Noel Burrows said: “This is a giant digital leap forward for Gibraltar. For the first time ever, all of Gibraltar will be able to experience hyperfast and reliable gigabit internet connections thanks to the latest technology and the power of our network.”

“This upgrade plan will see gigabit speeds rolled out at an unrivalled pace right across Gibraltar, bringing our customers the future-proof connections of tomorrow” he added.

Thanks to Gigabit Gibraltar, customers will be able to take advantage of emerging consumer technologies such as cloud gaming, virtual reality entertainment and 8K video streaming across the home. The service promises to enable seamless streaming across various home devices, faster and interruption-free gaming, and the ability to share large files “in a flash.”

“The latest in Fibre-To-The-Premises (FTTP) technology is being rolled out across the entire country. Our network, which has been meticulously engineered using Point 2 Point direct fibre, will not only be faster, but will also deliver more robust, superior and future-ready solutions. With this technology, Gibtelecom will have the capability to roll out multi-gigabit connections and further improvements over the next decade.” said Jansen Reyes, Director of Technology.

Adrian Ochello, Director of Consumer and Marketing, said “This is a huge technological stride for Gibraltar and we’re proudly leading the way, making it faster and accessible to everyone. With our hyperfast 1Gb broadband, ultra-high definition content can be streamed without buffering and very large files can be downloaded and uploaded in a flash, even across multiple devices sharing the connection simultaneously. This launch comes only weeks after introducing great new mobile plans loaded with much more data, new landline plans with inclusive minutes, simpler tariffs, and an improved fully licensed TV service which now carries over 100 TV channels, popular on-demand content, catch-up and a mobile app to watch TV on the go. Our service bundles are extremely popular and offer great savings, and there’s plenty more to come… so watch this space.”

Customers can check 1Gb availability and pricing, as well as register online at www.gibtele.com/gigagib.

Pic: Left to right: Noel Burrows, Adrian Ochello and Jansen Reyes.