Hassans ranked Tier 1 for fourth year running in Chambers’ FinTech: Professional Advisers Guide

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2021 .

Chambers and Partners has today launched their FinTech: Professional Advisers 2022 guide.

The three lead partners of Hassans’ 12-strong FinTech team, Anthony Provasoli ("I was impressed by the quality of service provided by Anthony…he has demonstrated high professional standards and high expertise in the FinTech regulatory framework in Gibraltar"), Aaron Payas (“very involved on the funds side.”) and Vikram Nagrani (“a respected voice in the Gibraltarian FinTech community") have all been listed once again as leaders in the field.

Chambers own commentary regarding the Hassans’ FinTech team states:

“Hassans is a greatly respected player in the Gibraltarian FinTech community and displays significant expertise in handling mandates concerning the regulatory implications of distributed ledger technology, blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The firm also has substantial capability in data protection…they have excellent coordination, teamwork and expertise in the FinTech regulatory framework of Gibraltar."

Anthony Provasoli, Head of FinTech, commented:

“We are very pleased to once again receive a Tier 1 ranking as a firm. Our team specialises in Crypto, DLT and broader FinTech related matters. We are extremely proud of our team who, we believe, collectively, have a level of expertise that is hard to match. We are all very passionate about what we do and are always striving to provide the best service to our clients. We would like to thank all our clients, internationally, who took time out of their very busy schedules to provide feedback on our qualities. It is obviously extremely satisfying to receive acknowledgement from them for the hard work that we put in every day to ensure that they receive the best service.”

The full commentary and results can be viewed here.