Clubhouse: Employment Is Key To Recovery and Mental Health Well-Being

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2021 .

Clubhouse Gibraltar forms part of the global organization Clubhouse International which aims to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness worldwide. The Clubhouse Model is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery.

A statement from the charity continued: “Employment is an economic and psychological right that should be recognised by everyone, everywhere. The unemployment rate for people living with mental illness is generally over 80% and employment continues to be an often-expressed priority. Work not only provides a salary, but also a sense of purpose, opportunities to learn and a chance to work with others. Most importantly, work offers hope, which is vital to recovery from mental illness.

“The Clubhouse Employment Program is a unique and successful vocational rehabilitation program in the community that offers solutions for people living with mental illness.

“Clubhouse Gibraltar initiated the Transitional Employment Placement (TEP) in 2014 and in 2016 the charity Positive Pathways (registered charity no. 279) was set up as the first Social Enterprise in Gibraltar to provide employment and education opportunities for people living with mental illness and has seen many of Clubhouse Gibraltar members benefit from this program and how it has improved the quality of their lives.

“Transitional Employment Placement (TEP) is a highly structured program for members returning to employment. TEPs are at the employer’s place of business, are part-time (15-20 hours per week), and include a lot of on the job and offsite support from Clubhouse staff and other members.

“TEPs support Clubhouse members in exercising this right on their path to recovery with effective strategies for mitigating the challenges its members face as they seek employment.

“Currently Positive Pathways and other employers in Gibraltar are providing 9 employment placements which enable participants to develop their confidence, skills and experience and develop their CV. This puts individuals in a much better position to move on to other employments and become independent and productive citizens.

“We would like to appeal to organizations and individuals to provide opportunities in order to end the vicious cycle of dependence and isolation, that so often prolongs the devastating effects of mental illness on individuals and their families. If you would like you to join the community of businesses around the world that are helping Clubhouse members become respected members of society through employment, contact Clubhouse Gibraltar on 20068423 or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

“We are very thankful to all our employers, sponsors, and placement providers for their support in helping to facilitate opportunities providing essential training and paid employment: Gamesys, Playtech, Hambros SG, Deloitte, Imperial News Agency, Alameda Botanic Gardens, Marks and Spencer, Alwani Charity Shop, Saccone and Speed and Central Clinic.”