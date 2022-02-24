12 Hour Bowlathon In Aid Of Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2022 .

The Gibraltar Tenpin Bowling Association will be hosting a ‘12 Hour Bowlathon’ event to fundraise for the Cancer Relief Centre on Saturday 2nd April.

A statement from the GTBA follows below:

A number of players from the GTBA have volunteered their time and will take to the lanes for 12 hours straight as from 10am, in exchange for donations from the public.

Donations can be made here:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GTBABowlathonForCancerReliefGib?experiments=donate_no w_track_click&successType=StaticDonateButtonClick

The fundraiser is being held in memory of Annabelle Turnbull, who unfortunately lost a short but fierce battle with cancer in 2011. Annabelle was a member of the GTBA and introduced her daughters Kimberly and Kelly-Anne to the sport. The Association has decided this is the perfect opportunity to fundraise for the Cancer Relief Centre; a charity which provides free support to people living with cancer in the community.

Thanks to sponsors Mediterranean Computer Services Ltd and Euroship the GTBA is able to host this event at the King’s Bowl, Leisure Centre. There will be some spare lanes available on the day and so the GTBA would like to invite members of the public to come down and join players for a game or two in exchange for a donation.

Thanks to My Wines there will be bottles of wine up for grabs for the top scorers on the day and a raffle will also be held featuring various prizes from local sponsors – these range from hampers to shop vouchers.





