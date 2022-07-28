Mayor To Hold Charity Volunteer Recruitment Day This September

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2022 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD is preparing a Charity Volunteer Recruitment Day.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The pandemic has unfortunately had a negative impact on several charities who have seen a decline in volunteers for several reasons.

His Worship continually works with charities in Gibraltar to raise awareness about their causes. After conversations with these, he has offered to host a recruitment day where members of the public can find out what these organisations do, and how they could help by volunteering.

The recruitment day is currently scheduled for mid to late September. His Worship invites registered charities in Gibraltar to express an interest if they would like to be involved. The deadline for this is Friday 26th August 2022.

To request an Expression of Interest Form, or for any more information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tel 200 47592





