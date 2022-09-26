World Heart Day 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 26 September 2022 .

On Thursday 29th September, the Cardiac Association will be holding several events to commemorate World Heart Day.

A statement from the Cardiac Association follows below:

As per other years we are actively trying to create awareness on the causes, symptoms and remedies of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) on Thursday 29th September 2022; World Heart Day.



World Heart Day is a global campaign during which individuals, families, communities, and governments around the world participate in activities to take charge of their heart health and that of others.



Created by the World Heart Federation, World Heart Day informs people around the globe that CVD, including heart disease and stroke, is the world’s leading cause of death each year and highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD.



It aims to drive action to educate people that by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, at least 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke could be avoided.



This year the Cardiac Association through the World Heart Federation are telling people to use heart for every heart #UseHeartForEveryHeart



We will be present at the Piazza from 9:00am to 14:00pm on Thursday 29th September 2022 to create awareness and show the general public how to conduct CPR, use AEDs and also on how to try to make changes for a healthier lifestyle.



Professionals will be present at the front of the Piazza to perform blood pressure and blood sugar checks and to offer advice on healthy eating and smoking cessation. They will also be available to show individuals how to perform CPR and how to use AEDs.



At the back of the Piazza, local trainers will be showing you how to keep active and you can join any of the classes mentioned in the below poster.



The Association will be holding an evening candlelit ceremony on World Heart Day at 20:30pm to celebrate a life well lived. We will be commemorating the lives of those persons who have unfortunately lost their battle with CVD and celebrating with the heart heroes presently living with the disease.



Most grateful if you could honour us with your presence at both these events and show support for this very worthy cause.