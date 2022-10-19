Think Pink Day 2022

Think Pink Day will take place this coming Friday 21st October, organised by Cancer Research UK Gib Branch.

Once again we would like as many people as possible to wear an item of pink clothing on this day in order to create an increased awareness of breast cancer and therefore improve early detection and treatment.



The charity would like to encourage employers, schools and everyone to support the day by allowing employees and students to wear pink and trust that the public will respond as positively as they always do.