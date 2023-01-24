The Peter Isola Foundation Donates £36,350 to Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2023 .

The Peter Isola Foundation has donated £36,350 to local charities.

Funds were raised at the recent Peter J Isola Foundation Charity Gala Dinner and 2022 Calendar Callout Silent Auction.



Peter Isola, Trustee of the PJI Foundation said” “We are always proud to support local charities and extremely fortunate in Gibraltar to have such a generous community, always willing to come together in support of our charitable initiatives.



“We are delighted to have raised funds for Cancer Relief, RICC (Gibraltar), Little Smiles, Clubhouse, Childline, Nazareth House, Calpe House, Animals in need, Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Gibraltar Street Cats and the JM Memorial Foundation, who will no doubt put these funds to very good use”.