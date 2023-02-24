Catholic Church’s Syria/Turkey Earthquake Appeal Raises Over £10,000

Written by YGTV Team on .

A diocesan appeal to support the humanitarian efforts in the aftermath of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has raised over £10,000.

A statement from the Diocese of Gibraltar follows below:

A diocesan appeal to support the humanitarian efforts in the aftermath of the recent  earthquakes in Turkey and Syria was held by Bishop Carmel Zammit during the  weekend of 11-12 February 2023 at all the Catholic churches in Gibraltar.  

The amount collected so far stands at £10,828.88.  

This money will be sent to Aid to the Church in Need, which is a Pontifical  Foundation of the Catholic Church under the guidance of the Holy Father, Pope  Francis. This ensures that the money will get to Turkey and Syria, to where it is most  needed, and as safely and directly as possible, without passing through additional 3rd  or more parties and thereby suffering from too many diminishing commissions and  exchange rates.  

Bishop Zammit said: This is a truly generous donation, collected in such a short space  of time and in that spirit of care for others, Gibraltarians are so well known for. It  expresses an outpouring of sympathy from the Catholic community, in solidarity with  the victims of the terrible earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.  

Bishop Zammit sincerely thanks all those who have contributed so generously in  support of the ongoing humanitarian efforts in those regions affected by the  earthquakes. 



share with Whatsapp