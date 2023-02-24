Catholic Church’s Syria/Turkey Earthquake Appeal Raises Over £10,000

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2023 .

A diocesan appeal to support the humanitarian efforts in the aftermath of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has raised over £10,000.

A statement from the Diocese of Gibraltar follows below:

A diocesan appeal to support the humanitarian efforts in the aftermath of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria was held by Bishop Carmel Zammit during the weekend of 11-12 February 2023 at all the Catholic churches in Gibraltar.

The amount collected so far stands at £10,828.88.

This money will be sent to Aid to the Church in Need, which is a Pontifical Foundation of the Catholic Church under the guidance of the Holy Father, Pope Francis. This ensures that the money will get to Turkey and Syria, to where it is most needed, and as safely and directly as possible, without passing through additional 3rd or more parties and thereby suffering from too many diminishing commissions and exchange rates.

Bishop Zammit said: This is a truly generous donation, collected in such a short space of time and in that spirit of care for others, Gibraltarians are so well known for. It expresses an outpouring of sympathy from the Catholic community, in solidarity with the victims of the terrible earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Bishop Zammit sincerely thanks all those who have contributed so generously in support of the ongoing humanitarian efforts in those regions affected by the earthquakes.





