RGP And GDP Community Fundraising Event This Saturday

Written by YGTV Team on 20 March 2023 .

Officers from the RGP and GDP’s 2023 Recruit Class are hoping to raise several thousand pounds for charity during a Community Fundraising Event this Saturday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The fundraiser will take place in Casemates Square and feature music, face painting, a bouncy castle, food and activities for people of all ages.

All money raised will be donated to Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the Animals in Need Foundation.

An RGP spokesperson, said: “Our latest recruit class have organised an action packed day, which promises to be a lot of fun for people of all ages.

“We hope to raise a lot of money for these two great charities, whilst providing a good opportunity for the community to come and meet our new police officers.”

During the event, the public will also be able to join officers for a Row-A-Thon, where they’ll be rowing the 30km distance to Morocco and back.

Members of the public will be able to throw wet sponges at officers and soak them with water pistols.

Officers from the RGP’s Roads Policing Unit and the Women in Policing team are attending, as are the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and St John’s Ambulance.

The spokesperson added: “It’s also a great opportunity to come and chat to officers about a career in the police.”

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and Miss Gibraltar will be drawing the raffle tickets at 3pm.