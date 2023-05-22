Europort and The Peter J. Isola Foundation Fund New Mobile Health Unit Service

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2023 .

Europort and the the Peter J. Isola Foundation have said that they are “delighted” to have supported and made possible the launch of the new Mobile Health Unit being launched by the Gibraltar Health Authority. The new service will bring health care closer to people’s homes and avoid the need for people to visit the Hospital facilities. This is another step to deliver health to our Community and will focus on diagnostic services, wellbeing check-ups, and screening of chronic conditions. The service will be mobile across Gibraltar.

The emergency response vehicle was received by GHA Director General Prof Patrick Geoghegan on behalf of the people of Gibraltar.



The presentation was made by Mr Peter Isola, director of Europort and trustee of The Peter J. Isola Foundation, accompanied by members of his family, Roseanne Garcia, Georgie Isola, and Matthew Isola.



Mr Peter Isola said, “We are always looking for ways to support and contribute towards initiatives that will benefit the people of Gibraltar and are very pleased to have contributed to the introduction of this new GHA service to Gibraltar, which will no doubt be well received by all the members of our community.”