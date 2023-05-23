Disability Society Supports We Are One Voice Demonstration And Issues Wish List

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2023 .

Disability Society says it will be attending tomorrow’s ‘We Are One Voice’ demonstration and have issued this year’s wish list for the society.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

Although the Disability Society has not been involved in the organisation of the “We are One Voice” demonstration taking place tomorrow, we fully support the issues being raised by parents after meeting with them to discuss their concerns. We would go so far as to encourage all those living with a disability in their family to support this call for disability issues to be raised prominently in a public forum. In conjunction with this press release the Disability Society is releasing its Wish List. The release of this list is something that the Society does every election year as a way to remind all political parties of outstanding and current concerns of the disability community. The Society normally releases its Wish List when an election is called, however, we feel it is pertinent to release it at this time in support of parents who are demonstrating to show their discontent with the current system.





Unfortunately, there are still many points on our wish list that have remained outstanding over the last several years! It is even more concerning that the list continues to grow each year.

Supported Employment

Article 27 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities obligates States parties to recognize the right of persons with disabilities to work, on an equal basis with others • Although the Government introduced the Supported Employment Co Ltd it no longer

functions and exists in name only. An updated and dedicated Supported Employment Office is desperately needed, operated by a manager and staff trained to UK National Occupational Standards with Supported Employment Practitioner Certification. Government needs to recognise the core values and principals of Supported Employment, which when applied in the correct manner, means persons with disabilities can be engaged in employment and not supported “ad infinitum” by Government

The creation of a dedicated Supported Employment Office would then lead to the introduction of a Supported Internship Programme.

Social insurance contributions towards pension entitlement for workers on the scheme.

Independent Inspections

A statutory body should be introduced to monitor and audit all areas of the disability and care services. It is imperative that this should be independent of Government and preferably from outside Gibraltar. Results of such audits should be made publicly available,

Disability Legislation

The Disability Act was legislated in 2017. The introduction of Sections 13 & 14 are imperative for the Act to be legislated in completion.

The current sections of the Disability Act 2017 must be enforced.

The Disability Society continues to call for the Gibraltar Government to request that the United Kingdom ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on behalf of Gibraltar. In May 2022 the Chief Minister stated that Government was on target for extension of the UN Convention to be completed within the lifetime of this Parliament. We shall hold Government to account on this statement.

To amend the Equal Opportunity Act to end discrimination against disabled persons in respect of services.

Continuity of Care and Staffing of the Disability Services

The policy of Government to offer short term contracts and the necessity of permanent workers to reside in Gibraltar. This excludes many people with a vocation to work within the disability services and should be abolished.

Less reliance by Government on agency workers. More permanent staff should be employed to ensure quality continuity of care which is paramount to service users.

St Bernadette’s Resource Centre

There is a pressing need to expand St Bernadette’s due to the increased number of users. With over 107 pupils in St Martin’s, leading to a new school being built, future planning by the Government is essential.

The Disability Society proposes possible relocation to the existing fire station should this become available in the not-too-distant future. Should this not become available in the short term we suggest moving the Dr Giraldi Home, which is above St Bernadette’s, to suitable purpose-built flats within the community such as those built for the elderly. This could include flats which can be used to offer a new respite service that provides a skills pathway into supported independent living.

For many years St Bernadette’s has been requesting the services of a speech therapist. • The only physiotherapist who attended the Centre is now retired. There needs to be a replacement as soon as possible.

Better provision must be made for the different age groups. This could be achieved by the aforementioned expansion and should include a transition unit for new arrivals. • The Centre should open at least one evening a week to provide leisure facilities to its users and the community

Dr Giraldi Home

As stated above this could possibly be relocated suitable purpose-built flats in the community. This could allow the expansion of St Bernadette’s Resource Centre onto two floors.

Future planning for persons with disabilities

Regular public updates from the Special Needs and Disability Liaison Office on the progress of the National Special Needs and Disability Strategy.

Future planning in all walks of life for all persons with disabilities, from birth if possible. As Gibraltar is such a small community this should be feasible.

Community Care for persons with disabilities as promised in 2011 manifesto

Education, Early Birds Nursery & St Martin’s School

Transition facilities at the Gibraltar College including supported internships for young people with special educational needs. This is particularly important considering the number of pupils at present receiving support in mainstream education.

Early Bird’s Nursery needs urgent expansion or a second nursery introduced. It is understood that there a large number of children on the waiting list. This is unacceptable as early intervention is paramount for children with disabilities.

St Martin’s School is full and expansion needs to be urgently addressed. There is concern that children are being held back in Early Bird’s Nursery as placement in St Martin’s now depends on the number that are leaving to attend St Bernadette’s.

A complete restructure of St Martin’s School staff hierarchy. Currently there are no specialist teaching posts (TLRs), only Headteacher, Deputy Headteacher and teachers. There needs to be clear and specific posts to cover every subject and topic within the curriculum which is present in every other school under the Department of Education.

Respite service for Adults and Children

It appears, once again, that the adult respite flat is being used as overflow for permanent placements. As the flat only contains 4 beds, one of which is for emergencies, lack of beds means a reduction in service for respite for parents. This is a major issue for parents who rely on respite for a break from their care responsibilities.

A permanent place for the respite of children is essential. Without a place dedicated for children many are left wandering parks and streets with their carer’s. It is also imperative for any overnight stays that may be required. Respite for children must be a completely separate service to that for adults.

Supported Independent Living

Commitment to give all disabled persons the right to live independently with as much care and support as is necessary. There are many people with disabilities who do not require full time care who should be given this opportunity.

Gibraltar Health Authority

After consultation with the Disability Society and other support groups a flagging system was introduced by the GHA. Unfortunately, the one size fits all system that was introduced has proved not fit for purpose. A review of the system is necessary to include a priority timescale and a system to add those who have been overlooked.

Due to the increase numbers of persons with disabilities in Gibraltar it is vital that Government review the services the GHA provide. Particular attention should be paid to the number of therapists needed to cope with the increasing number of persons with disabilities. This is particularly imperative in the paediatric services where early diagnosis, early intervention, regular therapies and continuity of care is vital.

A system must be introduced by the GHA that allows adolescents with profound disabilities to be dealt with on a case-by-case basis rather than on an age basis when it is necessary to be admitted to St Bernard’s Hospital.

It may not always be possible to persuade a person with learning disabilities to attend a particular medical appointment. This must be taken into consideration when a new appointment is necessary and the person not be forced to begin the referral process back from the beginning.

Increase support from Government

More help provided from Housing for families who have a family member who is born or becomes disabled. A parent may have to give up work to provide care for their disabled family member and therefore can no longer afford to pay a mortgage. If they have to go back on the housing list it should be with all entitlements.

Introduction of financial aid for families whose need to adapt a private property due to a family member being born or becoming disabled.

Government departments such as GHA, Social, Housing, Education and Employment, still need to work more closely to ensure a smooth transition for persons with disabilities throughout their lives.

A definite date for the Select Committee that was promised by Government in Parliament in July 2021. It was stated that this would be the first in the history of the House to have an equal number of government and opposition members. Any resulting recommendations from said committee must be made public and accepted by Government and acted upon.

Accessibility and Transport

The existing programme of making all official buildings accessible should be accelerated in line with Part M of the building regulation,

Better policing of disability parking bays now that our request for increased fines for illegal parking within a demarcated disability parking bay and misuse of the disabled parking blue badge has been fulfilled.

Expansion of wheelchair accessible taxi fleet with a commitment of 50% accessibility. Disabled taxi users should not be charged higher fees as this can be seen as discrimination, • Ensure at least 25% of private hire coaches are wheelchair accessible. This will be a benefit not only for locals but for tourists as several tourist sites are now disability friendly. • The Government needs to seriously address the constant breakdown of ambulifts with Gibair. Breakdowns are happening much too often and does not give a good first impression to persons with disabilities visiting Gibraltar. Having to be carried on and off a flight is a humiliating experience for those with disabilities flying to and from Gibraltar.

Pool facilities

Problems with the therapy pool at St Martin’s need to be addressed. It is shocking that such a new facility is not useable.

The inability to use the St Martin’s pool facility has a knock-on effect regarding the use of the GASA accessible pool. Stay and Play are having to use the GASA pool every morning during most of the summer months. This prevents the use by adults who may be unable to swim during the heat of the afternoon.

• The adults of St Bernadette’s are finding it impossible to book slots during the out of summer season. This is unfair as the pool was specifically built with elderly and disabled in mind. • The facilities in the GASA pool are not being maintained in the proper manner. This means equipment in the changing area is often not useable.