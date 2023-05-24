PossAbilities Selected As The RGP’s Charity Of Choice

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2023 .

PossAbilities Gibraltar say they are proud to have been selected by the Royal Gibraltar Police as their charity of choice for the following 12 months.

The Royal Gibraltar Police and PossAbilities will work together to raise awareness and acceptance for Neurodiversity in the community.



A spokesperson said:



“PossAbilities has been further supported by the IPA Beer Garden where they have kindly placed a PossAbilities tap-to-pay machine to collect donations at their premises.



“The collaboration will see a series of events take place, such as the 70th Anniversary of the IPA (International Police Association, Gibraltar Section) celebration whereby those in attendance donated their event fees to the charity.



“The next event scheduled is a buffet BBQ on the 26th May - details are in the poster above.



“All funds raised will be going towards the creation of the PossAbilities disability support center.



“PossAbilities is sincerely appreciative of this collaboration and we look forward to the joint support and efforts, to continue to advocate for integrated inclusion and neurodiversity acceptance, in our community.”