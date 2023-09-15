  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Diocese Of Gibraltar Collecting Donations For Morocco And Libya

Below follows a statement by the Diocese of Gibraltar follows below:

We have all been shocked by the news these days of the devastating earthquake at nearby Marrakesh, resulting in a death toll of over 3,000 persons to date.  

Sadly, this was followed by news of the storms that caused catastrophic floods, and  even burst the Derna dams, in Libya, with a death toll so far of over 11,000 persons  and over 20,000 still missing.  

Bishop Zammit has asked for a Special Collection to be held in all the Catholic parish  churches this coming weekend for the relief efforts, in solidarity with our neighbours  in Morocco, extending also to those affected in Libya.  

All the donations collected will be divided equally and sent to Morocco and Libya  respectively, through Caritas Internationalis. This Pontifical organisation aims to  assist the Holy Father, Pope Francis, and his brother bishops throughout the world, in  their ministry of charity to our brothers and sisters in need, irrespective of faith or  none.  



