Diocese Of Gibraltar Collecting Donations For Morocco And Libya

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2023 .

Below follows a statement by the Diocese of Gibraltar follows below:

We have all been shocked by the news these days of the devastating earthquake at nearby Marrakesh, resulting in a death toll of over 3,000 persons to date.

Sadly, this was followed by news of the storms that caused catastrophic floods, and even burst the Derna dams, in Libya, with a death toll so far of over 11,000 persons and over 20,000 still missing.

Bishop Zammit has asked for a Special Collection to be held in all the Catholic parish churches this coming weekend for the relief efforts, in solidarity with our neighbours in Morocco, extending also to those affected in Libya.

All the donations collected will be divided equally and sent to Morocco and Libya respectively, through Caritas Internationalis. This Pontifical organisation aims to assist the Holy Father, Pope Francis, and his brother bishops throughout the world, in their ministry of charity to our brothers and sisters in need, irrespective of faith or none.





