Cancer Relief Glowing Memories Christmas Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 30 November 2023 .

This year Cancer Relief Gibraltar are inviting families, friends, colleagues, and carers to remember the lives of their loved ones with them.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

Their Glowing Memories Campaign allows you to celebrate your loved one’s life and remember those memories you shared in the form of a light-up jar. These jars are then placed in their Tranquillity Garden, glowing for the entire month of December. By donating a minimum of £10 per lantern you can help light up their garden. You can donate through their JustGiving page which can be found on their social medias by searching Cancer Relief Gibraltar, where you will also be able to leave a message to your loved one.

Cancer Relief will also be holding a live Facebook event on the 20th December at 7pm where their nurses will be reading a poem as well as any messages that are left on the page after the donation is made.

Let’s focus on making their memories glow this Christmas. Every donation will go towards funding the free services that they provide to those families affected by cancer in the community.

At Cancer Relief, they know that Christmas can be extremely difficult if you have lost a loved one, so please if you are struggling this time of year, get in contact with the Cancer Relief Centre on 20042392.