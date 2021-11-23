Visit by the British Overseas Territories Police Advisor

Written by YGTV Team on 23 November 2021 .

Visiting New Mole House this week is Andrew Munday, the British Overseas Territories Police Advisor.

Mr Munday’s previous job was as Head of the National Crime Agency’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit and before that he had a career in the West Midlands Police and then as a Detective Superintendent in the Devon and Cornwall Police. He is now in Gibraltar to see at first-hand the challenges and demands facing the RGP and the environment in which it operates.

Mr Munday’s visit began with briefings from the Commissioner of Police and from the Command Team. During the rest of his visit, he is being provided with a strategic overview of the organisation, with an update on the progress of the HMICFRS recommendations and on the organisation’s preparedness for critical incidents. He will also be briefed on the support available to the RGP from local mutual aid and from the wider policing family in the National Police Coordination Centre.

The visitor will also be exploring the Command Team’s progress to seek new legislation to make the RGP a more accountable police service through the 2006 Police Act, with better provisions and improved legislation linked to professional standards.

Mr Munday has already met with the Acting Governor Nick Pyle and he will also meet the Chairman of the Police Authority, Dr Joey Britto, together with other members of the Authority.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, has welcomed the visit, which is the first such visit by an Overseas Territories Advisor in many years. He said:

“Mr Munday has already been extremely supportive during my 18 months as Commissioner of Police. He has been extremely influential in linking the Royal Gibraltar Police with Subject Matter Experts elsewhere to improve the services across the organisation.”

For his part Mr Munday said, “I am here as an advisor and to offer support. From what I have seen in this short visit, I believe that, working in the Rock’s unique environment, the RGP performs its role to a very professional standard.”