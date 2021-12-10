Man Jailed for 48 Weeks

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2021 .

A man has been jailed for 48 weeks after breaking into four businesses and tampering with seven vehicles.

Christopher Wink, 31, of Mons Calpe Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) in three separate cases.

In the first case, a member of the public contacted police just before 5am on Sunday 22 August this year to report that Wink was tampering with parked cars by Harbour Views and Westview Park.

On police arrival, he had run off – but officers then searched the area of Waterport Place and found Wink hiding on a roof top close to a window he had broken.

He was then arrested and later charged with seven counts of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, one count of Damaging Property, one count of Theft and one count of Absconding. After pleading guilty to all of these offences, he was given a sentence of four weeks in prison.

In the second case dealt with at the Magistrates’ yesterday, Wink pleaded guilty to three counts of Burglary, which occurred at Casa Pepe, The Lounge and Pro Domestics at Queensway Quay during the early hours of Sunday 24 October this year.

Following a police investigation, Wink was identified by CCTV footage and later arrested and charged for three counts of Burglary. He pleaded guilty to these three counts and received a 36-week prison sentence.

In the third case, Wink was arrested just after 12pm on Friday 5 November last month, after a Burglary at the Bayside Sports Complex the day before – where again he was caught on CCTV camera and identified by officers.

For the latter case he pleaded guilty to a charge of Burglary, and was sentenced to 8 weeks in prison.

All sentences are to be served consecutively – meaning one after the other without interruption