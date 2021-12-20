Two Arrests in Drug Squad Operations

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2021 .

Two local men were arrested in separate operations headed by the RGP’s Drug Squad last week.

The first incident happened just after 9.30am last Wednesday when a search warrant was executed at a home in Varyl Begg Estate.

Drug Squad and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detectives together with HM Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) worked together during the operation, in which approximately 411g of drugs with a street value of £2,055 were seized.

After gaining entry to the residence, a man was seen disposing of a box from one of the property’s windows.

The box was seized by officers and found to contain 21g of cannabis resin.

Officers continued searching in and around the property and then found a block of cannabis resin weighing approximately 390g.

A local man, 18, was then arrested on suspicion of the offences of:

- Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug



- Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug with intent to Supply



- Obstructing Police

He was interviewed by detectives at New Mole House and bailed out pending further enquiries.



The following day (Thursday 16) just before 11am, Drug Squad, CID and HM Customs officers from FAST executed another search warrant at an address at Edinburgh Estate.

During the search, officers found about £13,170 and €485 in various denominations of cash, as well as items of luxury jewellery, including an 18 carat gold Rolex, which had a receipt valuing it at £27,232.



The unemployed local male was then arrested on suspicion of the offence of:

- Possession, Acquisition or Use of Criminal Property

He was taken to NMH where he was interviewed by detectives and then bailed out pending further enquiries.

The total value of all assets seized as part of this operation is estimated to be approximately £44,702.