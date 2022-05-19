Emergency Services Attend To Persons Trapped In Car

Yesterday a member of the public contacted the RGP Control Room to report that two persons were trapped in a locally registered car in Laguna Estate.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At 1210 a member of the public called the RGP Control Room to report that two persons were trapped in a locally registered car in Laguna Estate. Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Ambulance Service and RGP Response Team officers were dispatched to the location.

On police arrival, officers found two persons trapped within the vehicle, which had collided with railings, trapping the persons inside.

GFRS stabilised the vehicle and the persons were removed from the rear of the vehicle. The driver was breathalysed and blew zero. Both driver and passenger seen by ambulance staff but they had no injuries and there was no need for treatment.

The vehicle was towed away from the area. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.