Drink Driver Disqualified

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2022 .

After being arrested for a drink-driving offence, a local man has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £500.

Jairo SERRANO, 29, of the Edinburgh Estate was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court this morning.



At about 0225hrs on 9 January 2022, officers observed that a locally-registered car was being driven without lights near the Mid Harbour estate.



On stopping the vehicle, officers smelt alcohol on SERRANO’s breath and they therefore conducted a roadside breath test. This test gave a reading of 111ug – over three times the legal limit.



SERRANO was subsequently arrested for driving a motor vehicle with alcohol concentration over the limit.



A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “We’d like to send a clear message to drivers that they are putting themselves and others at significant risk when getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.



“We want to stress to everyone that alcohol affects everyone differently and any amount can impair someone’s ability to drive. The only safe option is to avoid alcohol completely if you’re driving - even ‘just one drink’ could put you over the limit.’



If anyone has concerns about a person drink-driving, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



