Man Given Suspended Sentence for Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2022 .

A local man who pleaded guilty to a Burglary and four Attempted Burglaries was given a suspended sentence in court yesterday.

Michael Martin, 19, of the Upper Town, was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for a year at the Magistrates’ Court.



The incidents all happened during the early hours of Monday 17 October. He was arrested later that same day by Response Team officers.



He also pleaded guilty to one count of Obstructing Police.



Martin was captured on CCTV from several of the premises wearing a balaclava and holding a crowbar.



Martin has 26 previous convictions relating to burglary.



Suspended sentences mean the offender does not have to go to prison provided that they commit no further offences and comply with any requirements imposed.



If the offender is convicted of another offence during the period of the suspended sentence, or they do not comply with the requirements of the order, they will have to serve the original custodial term in addition to any sentence they receive for a new offence.



