Man Jailed After Pleading Guilty to Domestic Abuse Charges

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2022 .

After pleading guilty to several charges relating to domestic abuse, a local man has been jailed for 18 months for False Imprisonment and four weeks for Common Assault, with both sentences running concurrently.

Liam REMORINO, 25, of Sir William Jackson Grove, pleaded guilty to one charge of False Imprisonment, three charges of Common Assault, two charges of Criminal Damage and one charge of Possession of a Class B Drug.



Over a period of several months, his partner had alleged that REMORINO had been violent towards her on many occasions.



On a date in December 2021, he had prevented her from leaving his grandmother’s flat by pulling her arms and dragging her back into the property when she was attempting to leave.



On 18 March 2022, after a verbal argument, REMORINO grabbed the victim by the arm and dragged her into a bedroom. When she attempted to leave, he pulled her back by the hair and locked the door. He then sat in front of the door and threw a bottle at her, hitting her on the waist. After threatening to hit her over the head with a chair, he then threw two bowls at her.



When arrested and taken to New Mole House, REMORINO was found to be in Possession of a Class B Drug, for which he was further arrested.



An RGP spokesman said, ‘Domestic Abuse has no place in Gibraltar and, if reported, it will be treated with all the seriousness it deserves.’



If you are a victim of domestic abuse or you know someone who is, please contact the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team in the strictest of confidence on:



Phone: 20067001

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014



