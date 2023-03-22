Eastern Beach Incident: Policia Nacional Make Arrests

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2023 .

The Government says it is pleased to note the arrest by Spanish police in La Linea of identified individuals who were allegedly involved in the Eastern Beach incident some weeks ago.

The Chief Minister said: "I know the RGP has been in contact with fellow Policia Nacional officers in respect of this matter and am pleased that prosecutions will follow."



Spanish law provides that an attack on Spanish citizens can be prosecuted in Spain wherever in the world in happens. Spanish law enforcement is therefore able proceed with these charges in Spain despite them relating to events which occurred firmly outside of Spain without any sovereignty or jurisdiction issues arising.



The Government says that, as usual, Gibraltar's law enforcement agencies will be happy to support any request for evidence to be provided in these prosecutions, as they regularly volunteer to do in all cases.



