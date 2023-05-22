Drink Driver Loses Licence

A local man who was caught drink driving over the weekend lost his driving licence in the Magistrates’ Court today.

Azziddin El Ghalouri El Hatmi, 43, who lives in the centre of town, was fined £500 and disqualified from driving for three months, after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.



The court heard that at around 1.30am last Saturday morning, night shift officers were carrying out speed checks along Keightley Way Tunnel, when they saw El Ghalouri driving an Audi A4 at speed.



On stopping the vehicle to speak to him, officers smelt alcohol on his breath. El Ghalouri failed a road side breath test, blowing 48ug, when the legal limit is 35ug.



He was arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station, where he was later charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle Whilst Over the Prescribed Limit of Alcohol.



