Two More Drink Drivers Banned

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2023 .

After pleading guilty to drink driving offences, two more drivers have been banned from Gibraltar’s roads in the past two days.

In the Magistrates’ Court yesterday, John Duo, 36, of the Mid Harbour Estate, was disqualified from driving for 23 months and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.



The court heard that just after 1am on Saturday 6 May, police officers were waiting in their patrol van at a red traffic light by Regal House, when they watched a Honda CR-V overtake two vehicles at high speed before driving through a red light.



The officers activated their blue lights and followed the vehicle, before finding it stopped at the Petroil Petrol Station on Waterport Road. Here they found Duo, who was unsteady on his feet and smelt of alcoholic drink, standing next to the vehicle.



He blew 83ug on the road side breath test (the legal limit is 35ug) and was arrested for a drink driving offence. At New Mole House, he blew a higher reading of 95ug on the evidential breath machine.



And in the Magistrates’ Court today, Stephen Bailey, 46, of Ocean Village, was fined £500 and disqualified from driving for nine months, after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.



The court heard that just after 4:30am yesterday morning (Thursday 25 May), night shift officers were on patrol on Europa Advance Road, when they saw a Honda CR- V stopped at the traffic lights on the northbound lane.



As the traffic light turned green, Bailey drove off at speed, swerving from side to side without any lights on.



The officers turned on their blue lights and followed the car. After stopping the vehicle, officers spoke to Bailey, noticing his speech was slurred and that he smelt of alcoholic drink.



He then blew 76ug on the road side breath test and was arrested for a drink driving offence. He later blew 75ug at New Mole House on the evidential breath machine.



An RGP spokesperson, said: “If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



“You could help save someone’s life.”



