Arrest in Non-Recent Case of Sexual Offences Against Children

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2023 .

A local man, 40, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual offences against children whilst in a position of trust.

The alleged incidents took place in Gibraltar between 2014 and 2016.



Detectives from the RGP’s Safeguarding Team arrested the man this morning and he has been interviewed under caution by officers. He has been released on police bail with conditions.



The RGP urges any victims of sexual abuse, whether related to this case or otherwise, not to suffer in silence and to contact the RGP Safeguarding Team on directly on 20048042 or online at www.police.gi/report-online.



